New North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander sworn in Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Col. Glenn McNeill was sworn in Friday as the new commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in a ceremony in Raleigh.

McNeill has been with the highway patrol since 1994 and is now the 27th commander in the organization’s 88-year history, according to Sgt. Michael Baker, also with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks spoke ahead of McNeill’s swearing-in, which was performed by Supreme Court Associate Justice Cheri Beasley.

“The dedicated men and women of the Highway Patrol work tirelessly, every day and through all the long nights of the year, to protect the people of North Carolina, and I’m grateful for their service,” Gov. Cooper said. “I look forward to working with Commander McNeill in the days to come to help our state grow stronger and safer.”