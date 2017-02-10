One killed in school bus crash in NC; several injured

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Catawba County Friday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Bethany Church Road near Highway 10 just outside of Newton. The wreck involved a school bus and an SUV. Deputies said the driver of the SUV was killed in the crash.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Troopers said there were multiple injuries, but did not give further details.

Catawba County Schools officials said there were three students, along with a monitor and the driver, on board the bus. They said the bus, number 333, was from Catawba Rosenwald Education Center.

All the students and others who were on board the bus are OK.

Officials have not said what may have led to the accident.