One killed in school bus crash in NC; several injured

WBTV logo By Published: Updated:
(WBTV)
(WBTV)

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Catawba County Friday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Bethany Church Road near Highway 10 just outside of Newton. The wreck involved a school bus and an SUV. Deputies said the driver of the SUV was killed in the crash.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Troopers said there were multiple injuries, but did not give further details.

Catawba County Schools officials said there were three students, along with a monitor and the driver, on board the bus. They said the bus, number 333, was from Catawba Rosenwald Education Center.

All the students and others who were on board the bus are OK.

Officials have not said what may have led to the accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s