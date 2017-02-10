Railroad crossing arm comes down on Wake County bus with students on board

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake County bus driver resigned Friday after a railroad crossing arm came down on the bus while students were on board, the district confirmed.

On Thursday, the bus came to tracks at Davis Drive and Waldo Rood Boulevard when the cross gates began to close, resting on the roof of the vehicle above the driver.

A train passed through the intersection while the crossing arm was on the bus.

That intersection is near Davis Drive Elementary and Middle schools.

The train did not come in contact with the bus and no one was injured.

Lisa Luten with Wake County Schools said the driver was removed from the bus route and all driving responsibilities following the incident.

That driver, who has not being identified, resigned Friday from their position with the district.

Davis Drive Middle School Principal Rick Williams sent a message to parents Thursday afternoon.

Families of Route #6, We are writing to inform you of an incident that happened this morning on Route #6. This morning, I received reports that the bus had stopped before the train tracks on Davis Drive and Waldo Rood. While the bus was stopped, the railroad crossing gate descended and landed on the front of the bus. I immediately contacted WCPSS Transportation Department to make them aware of the incident. They are investigating the matter and have removed the driver from the route. I appreciate the actions of the students that brought this incident to the schools attention. If you have any questions, please contact me at 919-387-3033. Thank you for your continued support of our school.

Wake County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are investigating.