Ringling Bros. Circus makes final trip to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After 146 years, the curtain is coming down for the very last time for the “Greatest Show on Earth.”

Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is in Raleigh this weekend and fans have a chance to see the show for the very last time.

“I’ve never been to the circus before. It also gives me the opportunity to spend time with my son. It’s something he has been excited for such a long time. He’s been waiting for this moment,” said Raleigh’s Tray Willis.

Back in January, Ringling Brothers announced they would be ending the show after nearly 150 years.

Declining attendance, high operating costs as well as battles with animal rights groups all contributed to the decision.

Ashley Vargas has been traveling with the show for the last six years.

“I think the fans are sad to see us go. People come, they are wearing T-shirts, they are saying goodbye,” Vargas said. “They have so many memories as do I. There is a mix emotion. It’s kind of bittersweet people love the circus.”

Larry Bartlett came from Asheville to see the show with his grandkids.

Bartlett wanted his grandkids to experience the show for the last time.

“It’s kind of bitter sweet. It’s going to be good for the animals but its bitter sweet to lose this,” Bartlett said.

Kellie Campbell from Benson wanted to pass the torch of a circus tradition on to her two children.

“It is emotional because my mom did this with us as kids. When I heard it on the radio that it was coming to town, I was like, ‘Mom, we got to get tickets. We have to take the kids because they will never be able to do this again,’” Campbell said.

The circus’ last shows will happen in May in New York and Rhode Island.