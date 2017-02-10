Triangle nonprofits team up to provide mammograms for the homeless

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Partnerships between several Triangle nonprofits in the area are the reason more than a dozen homeless women will get a vital health check-up on Friday.

The Rex UNC Health Care mammography unit was stationed outside of the Durham Rescue Mission to provide mammograms, a project that was organized by the local, free clinic, Samaritan Health Center.

Health experts say getting a routine mammogram can be the difference between life and death, noting that it’s key for early detection of breast cancer.

“A lot of these women have never had mammograms in their lives– finances are a big issue,” explained Elizabeth Brill, MPS, Samaritan Health’s executive director. “Most of our patients don’t have insurance so bringing something that the patients can afford at a place that they know really encourages them to get that screening done.”

Brill also tells CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé there are plenty of people still in North Carolina that don’t have insurance.

For those individuals, she says, “a basic health screening is not something that you’re going to prioritize when your finances are already tight.”

She hopes this opportunity allows the women to know there community resources out there to help them back on their feet and to keep them healthy.

