Alert issued for 2 missing Knightdale men

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help in finding two missing endangered men from Knightdale.

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for Marquis Brandon Lee, 20, and Richard Dwayne Floyd, 43, both of Knightdale.

The pair were last seen at 303 Aqua Marine Lane in Knightdale, although officials did not when they were last seen.

Lee is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert.

Lee was wearing a blue shirt when he was last seen, according to the alert.

Floyd is 6-feet 11-inches tall, weighing 262 pounds with short grey/brown hair and brown eyes.

Floyd was wearing black pants, according to the Silver Alert.

Both are “believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment,” the alert said.

Anyone with information about Lee should call Officer Kerry Campagna at the Knightdale Police Department at 919-217-2261.