Alert issued for missing endangered NC teen girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a missing endangered North Carolina teenager.

Delaney Louise Sawyer, 17, was last seen at 4971 Thales Road, Apartment I in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Sawyer was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday with a friend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Sawyer is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 138 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes, according to the Silver Alert issued for her.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information about Sawyer should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700