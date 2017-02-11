Alert issued for missing endangered NC teen girl

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Delaney Louise Sawyer in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Delaney Louise Sawyer in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a missing endangered North Carolina teenager.

Delaney Louise Sawyer, 17, was last seen at 4971 Thales Road, Apartment I in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Sawyer was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday with a friend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Sawyer is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall, weighing 138 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and blue eyes, according to the Silver Alert issued for her.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey shirt and black yoga pants.

 Anyone with information about Sawyer should call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s