Duke survives scare from Clemson 64-62

Duke forward Chase Jeter (2) blocks a shot by Marist guard Brian Parker, lower left, as Marist center Kentrall Brooks (1) and forward Isaiah Lamb (4) watch during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Luke Kennard scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke held on to beat Clemson 64-62 on Saturday.

Playing less than 48 hours after an emotion-draining victory over No. 8 North Carolina on Thursday night, the Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) blew a 14-point lead in the second half and needed a stop at the buzzer to seal their fifth straight victory.

Shelton Mitchell had a career-high 23 points and Elijah Thomas finished with 15 for the Tigers (13-11, 3-9), who have lost three straight and haven’t won at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.

