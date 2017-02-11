Group conducts search in Benson for missing man

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — People gathered in Benson Saturday morning to continue the search for Cole Thomas, who has been missing for nearly three months.

Thomas, 22, disappeared around Thanksgiving.

He was traveling with some acquaintances, who say Thomas stopped his vehicle at an intersection near downtown Benson and ran away.

Officers said there have been more than two dozen searches for Thomas — in and outside of Benson.

Thomas’ father was at Saturday’s search.

“They just want to help find my son. They want answers (the) same way I want answers. They’re just trying to help, man. There’s good people and I appreciate them. I just want to find my son,” said Christopher Thomas.

According to statements in search warrants, Thomas was in town to “do a big drug deal” with friends.