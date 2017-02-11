Hurricanes fall to Dallas Stars 5-2

DALLAS (AP) – Patrick Eaves scored two goals and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday.

His first goal was one of three in the first 6:11 against Carolina goalie Cam Ward. In the second period, Eaves scored his career-high 21st goal, his 11th on the power play this season.

Esa Lindell and Curtis McKenzie added unassisted goals in the first period. Adam Cracknell scored midway through the third.

Sebastian Aho scored Carolina’s first goal in the second period, and Justin Faulk put in a rebound on the power play in the third.

Ward and Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen each made 22 saves.

The Stars ended a four-game losing streak, their longest this season. Carolina has lost two in a row.

Jamie Benn had two assists for the Stars. McKenzie assisted on Cracknell’s goal for his first two-point game of his career.