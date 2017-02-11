Man at center of NC police protests assaulted pregnant woman, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A black man whose violent arrest led to Greensboro protests against police treatment of minorities faces charges of domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend.

Multiple media organizations report Dejuan Yourse faces assault on a female and battery on an unborn child charges after the woman called for help early Friday. Yourse was arrested Friday afternoon by a police violent-crime team.

Yourse was confronted by police in June while he was sitting on his mother’s front porch after her Greensboro neighbors reported a possible break-in.

Body-camera video from the two arresting officers surfaced months later. The images showed a police officer grabbing Yourse’s cellphone, wrestling him down, punching him and handcuffing him with a partner’s help.

Greensboro police said the arrest violated its “use of force” policy. Both officers resigned.