Man charged with murder in Wilson infant’s death

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson Police say Brian Christopher Buchanan, 30, has been charged in the death of a 4-month-old infant.

CBS North Carolina has learned the 30-year-old faces first degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury charges.

Authorities say Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., Wilson County EMS and Police responded to Kimberly Drive following calls of an unresponsive infant.

The infant was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where he died Feburary 8.

An autopsy has ruled the death a homicide.

Buchanan remains at the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond.

Wilson Police Department is continuing the investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.