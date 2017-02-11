NC Democratic Party selects Goodwin as new chair

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Democratic Party is under new leadership as of Saturday evening.

Party members met Saturday at Rolesville High School auditorium for the state executive committee meeting and elected Wayne Goodwin as chair.

“This is very exciting, I think as someone who has long been a member of the Democratic party of North Carolina it certainly is the pinnacle of my work and I look forward to moving our state forward,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin was born and raised in Richmond County and attended college at UNC Chapel Hill.

Goodwin served four terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives and then served as insurance commissioner for eight years.

“The Democratic Party definitely has somebody that is in charge that’s going to make such a great difference and an impact on the state statewide,” said Wake County native Nervahna Crew

Goodwin will serve as chair for the 2017-2019 term.

He succeeds Patsy Keever, who didn’t seek a second two-year term.

There were four announced candidates. A party spokesman says Goodwin received 92 percent of the vote. Goodwin was endorsed by new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who spoke at Saturday’s meeting of more than 500 committee members.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report