NC man made threats against school on social media, deputies say

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrest a man they say threatened harm against students and staff at a Washington County school.
The Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendall Davenport Friday morning.
Deputies say Davenport posted a threat against students and staff at Plymouth High School on social media. School resource officers arrested him when he arrived at the school Friday morning.
Investigators say they found a semi-automatic handgun during a search of Davenport’s car. Deputies say they also found a rifle during a search of his home.
The 32-year-old was charged with making a false report of mass destruction on education property through social media.
Davenport was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and given a $200,000 bond.