NC man made threats against school on social media, deputies say

WNCT logo By Published: Updated:
Evidence that was seized in the case. Photo from WNCT.
Evidence that was seized in the case. Photo from WNCT.

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrest a man they say threatened harm against students and staff at a Washington County school.

davenport-mug
CLICK TO ENLARGE IMAGE AND VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Kendall Davenport Friday morning.

Deputies say Davenport posted a threat against students and staff at Plymouth High School on social media. School resource officers arrested him when he arrived at the school Friday morning.

Investigators say they found a semi-automatic handgun during a search of Davenport’s car. Deputies say they also found a rifle during a search of his home.

The 32-year-old was charged with making a false report of mass destruction on education property through social media.

Davenport was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and given a $200,000 bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s