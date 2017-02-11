Police ask for help finding woman last seen in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials in Fayetteville are asking for help in finding a woman who was last seen more than a week ago.

Ashanti Robinson, 28, was last seen Friday, Feb. 3 in the area of Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to a news release Saturday evening from Fayetteville police.

Robinson was reported missing on Feb. 3, according to police.

Robinson is 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a green and red tropical dress with purple socks and tan ankle boots, officials said. She was carrying a red suitcase.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Ashanti Robinson, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2596, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).