Resident displaced after Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was displaced after a Fayetteville home was damaged in a fire early Saturday morning, officials say.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at a two-story home at 304 Coolee Drive, according to a statement from Fayetteville fire officials.

When fire crews arrived they found smoke coming from the home and a fire burning inside.

“Crews quickly controlled the fire with no injuries to firefighters or civilians,” Kevin Dove, Fayetteville battalion chief, wrote in an email.

The person who was displaced is being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.