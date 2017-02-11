Sargento recalling certain cheeses because of listeria concern

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The popular cheese brand Sargento is recalling some cheeses due to listeria concerns.

The recall comes after one of its Indiana based cheese producers notified the company of potential listeria contamination.

The recall impacts “Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby”, “Chef Blends Shredded Taco Cheese”, “Nacho and Taco Cheese”, “Off the Block Shredded Fine Cut Cheddar Jack and Colby-Jack Cheeses”, “Sliced Colby-Jack Cheese”, and “Sliced Pepper Jack Cheese.”

For more information on the recall, click here.

