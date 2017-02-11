Thousands take to the streets in downtown Raleigh for Moral March

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Thousands of people are gathered in downtown Raleigh this morning for the 11th Annual Moral March on Raleigh and HKonJ People’s Assembly.

Organizers of the march say the focus of this year’s event will be saving the Affordable Care Act, repealing HB2, ending gerrymandering, opposition to the Immigration ban and border wall and equal rights. After the march to the General Assembly, the day will end with the HKonJ People’s Assembly, held annually on the second Saturday in February.

