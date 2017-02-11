Thousands take to the streets in downtown Raleigh for Moral March

By Published: Updated:
Photo by Robert Richardson
Photo by Robert Richardson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Thousands of people are gathered in downtown Raleigh this morning for the 11th Annual Moral March on Raleigh and HKonJ People’s Assembly.

Organizers of the march say the focus of this year’s event will be saving the Affordable Care Act, repealing HB2, ending gerrymandering, opposition to the Immigration ban and border wall and equal rights.  After the march to the General Assembly, the day will end with the HKonJ People’s Assembly, held annually on the second Saturday in February.

CBS North Carolina’s Robert Richardson will have the latest on the day’s events online and tonight on North Carolina News at 6 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s