Trio robs man at gunpoint along Fayetteville road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for three men who knocked a man down and held him at gunpoint during a robbery along a street on Thursday evening.

The incident was reported around 7:45 p.m. the 6500 block of Raeford Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that two male suspects and an unidentified third suspect began watching the victim as he was walking toward Raeford Road from the Strickland Bridge Road Extension,” police said.

When the victim got to Raeford Road and started walking, the robbers ran up behind the victim and shoved him to the ground, police said.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding property from him, according to police.

After the victim gave up his property, one of the suspects hit him in the head with the handgun, officials said.

Police obtained surveillance photos from a nearby business of a newer model Chevrolet Silverado in which the trio fled.