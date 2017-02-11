Wake Forest beats NC State 88-58

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – John Collins scored 23 points and Wake Forest rolled to its first season sweep of North Carolina State in a dozen years with an 88-58 win Saturday.

Keyshawn Woods added 19 points for the Demon Deacons (15-10, 6-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who ran off an 8-0 burst to go up by double figures midway through the first half on the way to turning the game into a rout. Wake Forest led 44-24 by halftime and by 33 points midway through the second half.

Wake Forest won last month’s meeting in Raleigh for its first ACC road win in three years, snapping a skid that had reached 25 games. The Demon Deacons followed that by earning their most lopsided win in the two-games-a-year series in 18 years.

Dennis Smith Jr. scored 17 points to lead the Wolfpack (14-12, 3-10), who offered meager resistance as Wake Forest kept stretching out its lead.