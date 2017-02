DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police and rescue crews were called to a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Duke Street near Fairfield Road in Durham.

The crash involved two drivers in which a passenger car appeared to hit a pole and a tree and a SUV went off the road.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

One driver was taken to Duke Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.