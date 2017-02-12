2 critically injured after motorcycles crash at NC Outer Banks

WAVY logo By Published: Updated:
Google maps image of the Marsh Causeway in Knotts Island.
Google maps image of the Marsh Causeway in Knotts Island.

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle accident in the 800 block of Marsh Causeway in Knotts Island, Sunday afternoon.

Currituck EMS says that the emergency call came in at 2:45 p.m. Medics arrived on the scene and found two motorcyclists down and injured on N.C. Highway 615.

Both people were airlifted to Norfolk General Trauma. Dare MedFlight took one patient and Nightingale took the other.

Both are listed in critical/life-threatening condition. Each person was navigating a curb when they crashed into each other, according to Currituck County EMS.

It’s believed they knew each other and were riding together in the same direction, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s