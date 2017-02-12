2 critically injured after motorcycles crash at NC Outer Banks

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle accident in the 800 block of Marsh Causeway in Knotts Island, Sunday afternoon.

Currituck EMS says that the emergency call came in at 2:45 p.m. Medics arrived on the scene and found two motorcyclists down and injured on N.C. Highway 615.

Both people were airlifted to Norfolk General Trauma. Dare MedFlight took one patient and Nightingale took the other.

Both are listed in critical/life-threatening condition. Each person was navigating a curb when they crashed into each other, according to Currituck County EMS.

It’s believed they knew each other and were riding together in the same direction, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.