2 women, 1 man killed in Richmond County home, sheriff says

WBTV logo By Published: Updated:
Richmond County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of the triple homicide in Ellerbe on Sunday. WBTV photo
Richmond County Sheriff's deputies on the scene of the triple homicide in Ellerbe on Sunday. WBTV photo

ELLERBE, N.C. (WBTV) — A suspect is being interviewed after three people were killed in Ellerbe, according to the Richmond County Sheriff.

The incident reportedly happened in a home on Robinson Avenue near 4th Street.

According to the Sheriff James Clemmons Jr., two women and one man were the victims.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Deputies have not released details about what happened in the Richmond County home or when the homicide happened.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s