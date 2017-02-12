2 women, 1 man killed in Richmond County home, sheriff says

A suspect is being interviewed after three people were killed in Ellerbe, according to the Richmond County Sheriff.

The incident reportedly happened in a home on Robinson Avenue near 4th Street.

According to the Sheriff James Clemmons Jr., two women and one man were the victims.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Deputies have not released details about what happened in the Richmond County home or when the homicide happened.

