60,000 gallons of sewage overflows in 2 Raleigh spills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews were out Sunday morning working to fix a sewer spill in two Raleigh neighborhoods.

The city of Raleigh says the spills happened near the apartments on Deep Hollow Drive, and then again minutes away at the intersection of Lake Boone Trail and Wycliff Road.

Officials say the overflow lasted for nearly two hours at one site and four hours at the other.

About 48,000 gallons of sewage overflowed at the Deep Hollow Drive location and 12,000 gallons of sewage spilled at the other location, city officials said.

CBS North Carolina has learned from authorities one spill was a result grease and rags, and contractor damage is responsible for the other.