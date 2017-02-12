Ft. Bragg soldiers partner with Fayetteville to survey residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville leaders recently partnered with Fort Bragg soldiers to go out in the community and hear specifically from residents about their concerns.

The effort was called ‘The Neighborhood Indicator Community Evaluation Project.”

Late last year, more than 30 soldiers from the 96th Civil Affairs Battalion canvassed various neighborhoods throughout Fayetteville.

The soldiers surveyed 4,000 residents and just weeks ago reported their findings to city leaders.

“I thought this was a great training opportunity, we really got to talk to some of the residents and to look at their priorities for their community,” said Capt. Megan Riglick.

After visiting the Haymount neighborhood, soldiers recommended the city improve unsafe sidewalks along with pedestrian access to downtown and parking.

Along B street, soldiers recommended the city develop an incentive to fill several vacant businesses.

“I think the community is definitely recovering and as a resident of Fayetteville, I do understand that it does take time,” Riglick said.

Organizers say the project was mutually beneficial for the city and Fort Bragg soldiers.

For soldiers, the exercise provided various skill-building techniques.

“Being able to talk to the city of Fayetteville, residents, gave good perspective of what real city officials have to deal with on a day to day basis,” said Capt. Larkin McElroy.

Soldiers also made recommendations on reducing crime and revitalizing parks in certain neighborhoods.