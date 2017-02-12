NC business owner shot and killed in his store

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point Police are looking for a suspect after a small business owner was shot and killed behind his store counter on Saturday.

Police say the victim was 66-year-old Jack Little, owner of the Whetston Army/Navy Surplus Store on North Main Street.

According to police, the shooting happened between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

High Point Police Chief Kenneth Schultz says investigators are still trying to determine what, if anything, was stolen.

At the time of this report, police have no leads on any possible suspects.

“A search warrant has been executed. We have a lot of personnel out here on scene taking their time and working to put together the evidence and collecting anything that we can use to identify the perpetrators in this crime,” said Schultz.

Police said a customer came into the store and found a Jack Little behind the counter and called 911 at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived, they found Little dead from a gunshot wound.

Agents with Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were called in to assist with the investigation.

Family and friends looked on for hours on Saturday afternoon as detectives and K-9’s combed for evidence inside the store and out.

Bystanders say Little was a very well respected and well liked man in High Point.

When the police chief delivered the news that he was killed – everyone’s heart dropped.

“Anybody getting murdered is bad but it kind of hurts more when it’s somebody you know and somebody that really didn’t deserve it,” said Brian Marvin.

Brian Marvin has been a customer of the Whetston Army/Navy Surplus store for years.

Marvin says sometimes he would come just to see Little.

“When I saw the alert come over my phone and I saw where it was, it hit me hard. I was like “oh my gosh, they got Jack.” I felt bad,” said Marvin. “I had to drive over here. I came from Thomasville because it’s almost like family. I had to go over there.”

High Point Police Chief Kenneth Schultz says this was the fourth homicide in High Point so far in 2017 compared to seven total last year.

Schultz says detectives are trying to figure out if this homicide is related to any of the others they’re still investigating.

“I think it is indicative of the violence we are seeing and the lack of respect for human life,” said Schultz. “It’s very disappointing as a police chief and as a citizen. I’m appalled by it.”

Police have not determined a motive.

Detectives are collecting evidence and anything they can use to identify the suspects.

Police are asking for your help to solve this crime. If you have any information — you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers in High Point at (336) 889-4000.