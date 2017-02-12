NC teen attacks woman in the head with claw hammer, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies arrested a 19-year-old after they say he attacked a 55-year-old woman with a claw hammer Friday afternoon near Hendersonville.

Henderson County deputies charged John Ferry Jr. with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe head injuries, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferry was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he is being held on $150,000 bond.

Ferry’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday, according to the Henderson County Detention Center.

