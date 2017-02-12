Neighbors react after Wilson dad charged with murder of infant son

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors are saying that a Wilson man accused of killing his infant son last week seemed like he loved his son.

Brian Christopher Buchanan, 30, was charged in the death of 4-month-old  Rylan James Buchanan, Wilson police said Saturday.

Authorities say Monday morning at 9:30 a.m., Wilson County EMS and Police responded to Kimberly Drive following calls of an unresponsive infant.

The baby boy was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where he died February 8.

CBS North Carolina spoke with a  woman who lives a few blocks away from where it happened.

She has three young children and says she was heartbroken to hear about an incident possibly happening in her neighborhood.

“I would never be able to do anything to my children that would harm them. I can’t imagine how anyone mother or father could wrong their child in anyway. It’s horrible,” said Catherine Elsey.

Buchanan’s neighbors talked to CBS North Carolina and said the Buchanan family seemed like a happy and normal family and Buchanan seemed to love his son.

Buchanan was charged with first degree murder and felony child abuse with serious physical injury charges.

Buchanan remains at the Wilson County Detention Facility under no bond.

Wilson Police Department is continuing the investigation, and ask anyone with information to contact authorities immediately.

