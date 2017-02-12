Pair aim gun at NC trooper, ram cruiser during chase and crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said two people were arrested Sunday morning after a high speed chase that ended in a crash.

Tomonta Simmons and Deontaye Smith, were arrested and face several charges including resisting arrest and assault on a trooper.

Troopers say the two were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-77 early Sunday morning. They also drove at high speeds through several neighborhoods.

The pair reportedly crashed when trying to turn near Oakdale and Brookshire Freeway.

During the chase, troopers say the two rammed a trooper’s car, and then pointed a gun at the trooper. No shots were fired.

The trooper was taken the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

We’re told at least one suspect was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.