Raleigh police try to identify road rage shooting suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are trying to identify a suspect in a Capitol Boulevard road rage shooting from late January.

In the incident on Jan. 29, the victim was shot in his leg after he argued with another driver at a stoplight, police said.

The incident began when the victim was driving east on I-440 when his vehicle merged at the Capital Boulevard ramp in front of the suspect’s vehicle, Raleigh police said in a news release.

“The suspect then followed the victim north on Capital Boulevard. Both vehicles stopped at the red light at Capital Boulevard and Trawick Road and an exchange involving words ensued,” police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and fired at the victim’s vehicle, hitting the victim, according to police

The victim, a 41-year-old man, suffered a serious injury to his left leg.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Sunday evening. The gunman was described by police as a clean-shaven black male in his 30s to 40s who has long dreadlocks and a “chubby” face.

Police said he was driving an older model Dodge Ram pickup truck, possibly an early 2000s model. The truck is described as being black, with paint that is faded or has been dulled by weather, along with red or orange pinstripes along the sides.

Anyone who believes they may know the identity of the suspect or with other information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.