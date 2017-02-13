1 shot to death, 1 injured in Johnston County nightclub shooting

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was shot to death and another man was injured in a shooting at a Selma nightclub over the weekend, Selma police said.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Rumba nightclub, located at 1688 S. Pollock St. Police have not released much information about the shooting, only saying that two men were shot and one died. The injured man is currently being treated at WakeMed in Raleigh.

Police said they have identified the victim who died and are in the process of notifying his family. Until that point, his identity will not be released. Police are not releasing the other victim’s identity at this time.

No one is in custody and the shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Selma Police Department at (919) 965-8189.