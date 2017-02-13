After Matthew, Hope Mills woman lost home, husband; now she wants to move on

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, federal officials will host a series of community meetings in Cumberland County for residents still displaced by Hurricane Matthew.

One woman in Hope Mills hopes to be first in line to meet with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA officials say nearly $100 million is now available through federal disaster relief.

Sandra Horne and her husband Milton were rescued by the North Carolina National Guard after their home was flooded with more than five feet of water this past October during the hurricane.

Horne is still living in a hotel but her husband of 51 years is no longer by her side.

“I guess when he passed away I said ‘Oh, please don’t go, so you can tell me you love me again.’ So he told me many times, a day, he always thanked me for everything I did for him,” Sandra Horne said.

Sandra Horne, 73, remains strong in her faith even though tragedy has struck her family many times over.

Her daughter was shot to death in 1993. Her son lost a battle to cancer in 2014.

And then, her family home was ruined by Hurricane Matthew floodwaters last year.

“My entire life of work is in this pile of rubble,” Milton Horne said during an interview with CBS North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

Horne showed the damage to his home on October 31 2016.

The 82 year old died just five weeks later.

Sandra Horne said before Matthew, her husband’s health was already on the decline.

Then, when their home flooded she said her husband gave up.

“He said ‘I’m sorry I just don’t think I can do it and I’d be better off if I wasn’t here,’ I said ‘oh no, I need you, I’d like for you to be here all the time’,” Sandra Horne said.

Now, Horne’s home along River Road is still ravaged from the storm.

Sheetrock, appliances, furniture, electric wiring and plumbing must all be replaced.

Horne says FEMA gave her $11,000, but various estimates for repair have been at $30,000.

Horne now wants to sell the land and move on.

“The way things are going today, weather’s not predictable like it was years ago, you never know when another hurricane or something cold (could) come,” Horne said.