Chapel Hill, Carrboro communities hold celebration for local refugees

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday, the Chapel Hill and Carrboro community came together to welcome their refugee neighbors through a celebration and meal.

Since November, Love Chapel Hill, The Refugee Community Partnership, and Vimala Ragendron, owner of Vimala’s Curryblossom Café, have organized three dinner events for the refugee community.

“My country had a civil war; they’re fighting there a lot, and they took my husband away,” said Berthe Mairougna, a refugee from Chad, Africa. She said her home was stormed by soldiers looking for her husband. She said when she tried to protect them they attacked her. “They burnt my hand, and put the fire on me. They burnt all my face. I said, ‘No I don’t want anything to happen to my children,’” said Mairougna.

Mairgouna came to the Triangle about six years ago. She now is working to welcome other refugees into the community.

And organizers say there’s no better way to do this than by food.

“You’re able to communicate without even speaking the same language. So everyone speaks the language of food and it’s a sign of hospitality of almost every culture,” said Matt LeRoy.

LeRoy helped organize the event. Dozens of refugees, community members and leaders listened to music, danced, and of course ate. LeRoy said the hope is to get past misconceptions and make connections with the refugee community.

“I’m an immigrant, I’m an exile, but feel at home. That’s because I have bloomed where I have been planted,” said Ragendran.

Ragendran owns the restaurants where the event is held. She says when she immigrated to the area the community welcomed her, and her goal is to do the same with the hundreds of refugees living in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.