Chapel Hill police seek missing teen

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Jarred Smith (Chapel Hill Police Department)
Jarred Smith (Chapel Hill Police Department)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public to help them find a 16-year-old Chapel Hill boy who has gone missing.

Jarred Smith was last seen about 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of Knolls Street in Chapel Hill, police said.

He’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

He frequents the McDonald’s on West Franklin Street and the Hargraves Center on North Roberson Street, police said.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call authorities at (919) 732-5063 or dial 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s