Chapel Hill police seek missing teen

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking the public to help them find a 16-year-old Chapel Hill boy who has gone missing.

Jarred Smith was last seen about 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of Knolls Street in Chapel Hill, police said.

He’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket.

He frequents the McDonald’s on West Franklin Street and the Hargraves Center on North Roberson Street, police said.

Anyone who sees Smith is asked to call authorities at (919) 732-5063 or dial 911.