Dead whale washes ashore near Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A dead whale was spotted over the weekend in the water near Cape Henry.

Matt Klepeisz, spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium, said a juvenile humpback whale was spotted late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

A Virginia Aquarium team removed the whale from water and onto the beach. A necropsy is expected to be sometime Monday to determine how the whale died, according to Klepeisz.

This is the third time a dead whale has been discovered in the Hampton Roads area in the past two weeks.

On February 2, a dead juvenile whale was found near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and another was found near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on February 4.