Dr. Campbell: What is causing hearing loss for millions of Americans?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 50 million Americans have a significant hearing loss that has been reported. The actual number is 48 million.

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control, millions more Americans have some form of hearing loss and may not even know it. Approximately 15 percent of American adults (37.5 million) aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing.

Tell us about hearing loss in the United States?

Hearing loss affects around 40 million adults — one in five between the ages of 20 and 69. It is the third most common chronic condition in the U.S. Most concerning is that the report also found that about one in four U.S. adults who say their hearing is good or excellent actually have some hearing damage—so many of us do not even recognize that we have some form of hearing loss.

What are the most common causes for hearing loss?

We have known for decades that the most common cause of hearing loss is lengthy exposure to loud noise in the workplace. However, the latest report from the CDC suggests that common noises such as using a leaf blower, going to loud concerts, wearing earbuds and headphones, and even cellphone use may be just as harmful to your hearing.

What can you do to prevent hearing loss?

People concerned about their hearing should:

Avoid noisy places whenever possible.

Use earplugs, protective earmuffs, or noise-canceling headphones when they are around loud noises.

Keep the volume down when watching television, listening to music, and using earbuds or headphones. Ask your doctor for a hearing checkup.