Duke student who became porn star gets biopic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The true story of a Duke University freshman turned porn star is now a Lifetime movie.

“From Straight A’s to XXX” is the story of Miriam Weeks.

Weeks started moonlighting as the adult actress “Belle Knox” in 2013 to help pay tuition.

But when she was outed on campus, Weeks faced death threats and cyber bullying.

The Lifetime movie is billed as an indictment of the skyrocketing cost of college and the double-standard for women in porn.

Weeks has been vocal in defending her decision to act in pornographic movies after her story went viral.

