Erwin forklift accident leaves 1 dead

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 38-year old man was found dead with a forklift resting on him today in Erwin, according to preliminary information received by the state Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division.

An employee at Dean’s Towing and Recovery confirmed that an accident had taken place at the business this afternoon.

State OSH authorities will investigate to determine whether any safety or health standards were violated. They expect that investigation to take several months to complete.