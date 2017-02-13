Erwin forklift accident leaves 1 dead

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 38-year old man was found dead with a forklift resting on him today in Erwin, according to preliminary information received by the state Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division.

An employee at Dean’s Towing and Recovery confirmed that an accident had taken place at the business this afternoon.

State OSH authorities will investigate to determine whether any safety or health standards were violated. They expect that investigation to take several months to complete.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s