FEMA holding meetings all week in Wake County to offer repair, rebuilding advice

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials will be holding meetings throughout the week across Wake County to offer advice on repairing and rebuilding damaged homes.

The meetings will be held at Wake County libraries in Cary, Raleigh, Garner and Knightdale – one library each day, Monday-Friday.

The goal of the meetings will be to provide outreach on home improvements to prevent or reduce damage in future disasters, such as hurricanes and floods. FEMA officials will also talk about techniques for building hazard-resistant homes.

Residents who attend the meetings will be able to ask officials questions and get information about repair and rebuilding techniques, flood insurance and elevating utilities.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 13
    West Regional Library
    4000 Louis Stephens Drive
    Cary
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 14
    Cameron Village Library
    1930 Clark Ave.
    Raleigh
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 15
    North Regional Library
    7009 Harps Mill Road
    Raleigh
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 16
    Southeast Regional Library
    908 7th Ave.
    Garner
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Feb. 17
    East Regional Library
    946 Steeple Square Court
    Knightdale

