Funeral set for NC girl who died after being run over in driveway

Sophia Lynn "Fia" Whaley in a photo from Hudson Funeral Home
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — Funeral arrangements are set for a four-year-old girl accidentally killed after her mother ran over her in their Rougemont home’s driveway last week.

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said Sophia Lynn Whaley fell out of the back door of the car after her mother picked up her brother from the bus stop Friday afternoon.

Her funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. Hudson Funeral Chapel in Durham.

Charges are not expected to be filed.

Blackwood asked that instead of flowers, people can help Whaley’s family with the financial obligations of the memorial service.

Donations may be made directly to Hudson Funeral home in Durham or to the Caldwell Fire Department, 7020 Guess Road in Rougemont, Blackwood said.

