Green Hope student, former football player, charged with sex offense

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Green Hope High School student who played football for the school is facing sex charges after a Saturday incident, according to court documents.

Dominik Orlando Soto, 17, of the 6600 block of Holly Springs Road in Raleigh, is facing charges of first-degree forcible sex offense and assault by strangulation, both felonies, and assault and battery, a misdemeanor, according to arrest warrants issued Saturday.

Soto was on the Green Hope football team but is no longer a team member, a school system spokeswoman confirmed.

He is accused of pulling the victim to the ground from behind and pinning her to the ground, according to the warrants. She had red marks and bruising on both sides of her neck, a warrant states.

The attack he’s accused of happened on Saturday, according to the warrants.

A magistrate set Soto’s bond at $500,000 secured. He’s due in court Monday afternoon.