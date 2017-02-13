Hundreds pack meeting about Woodlake Dam in Moore County

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people concerned about their property and the future of the Woodlake Dam are pushing local officials for answers.

People living in Vass had to evacuate areas below the dam after Hurricane Matthew.

But they say the problems date back much further than last fall.

Four months ago, Hurricane Matthew put massive holes in Woodlake Dam forcing the community to evacuate. Now the lake is completely barren.

Residents say the state drained the lake after the hurricane, but since Matthew there has been no change and no answers from the Woodlake property owners.

“We invested all of our money into a retirement home we were looking forward to enjoying the golf course and none of that is happening,” said Joyce Boisbert.

Tired of waiting, and watching their property values plummet hundreds packed into Vass Lakeview Elementary Monday evening hoping to finally get answers.

Inside there wasn’t an empty seat and community leaders spoke on the issues while residents finally got a chance to ask questions.

Dozens lined up to sign a petition requesting help from Moore County’s commissioners.

There’s no set plan to fix the problem yet.

Hurricane Matthew wasn’t the first time people in the area had issues with the Woodlake Dam.

Back in 2014, the state deemed the Woodlake Dam a “high hazard.” And just last month, took legal action against the owners.