Immigrant in Durham faces deportation hearing Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is waiting on one of the biggest decisions of his life.

On Tuesday, Felipe Molina Mendoza will find out if he has to be deported back to Mexico, after building a life in Durham.

Mendoza first came to the United States as a little boy.

“When I arrived here, I was really happy to be here,” he said.

After high school, he returned to Mexico, but didn’t stay for long.

Mendoza says as a gay man he was the target of hate crimes and feared for his life.

In 2014, with $7,500, he was able to come back into the country on parole, as long as he had a sponsor.

So, he reached out to a long-time friend, Francisco.

“That was something that was really meaningful to me because not a lot of people were actually willing to do that,” he said.

Since his return, Mendoza and Francisco have been in a relationship, but this Valentine’s Day could come with some heartbreak.

“Sometimes I did feel really frustrated, sad, and a lot of things because you know I was settling here, I got somebody that I care for, and somebody that loves my family,” he said.

In December, Mendoza received a letter with an update on his case.

He must report to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, also known as ICE, in Charlotte, Tuesday at 9 a.m.

In a statement sent to CBS North Carolina, Bryan Cox, ICE’s communication’s director said: “ICE is focused on smart, effective immigration enforcement that focuses on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”

“All of a sudden, I’m a priority? A national threat, that they call it? It’s kind of hard, just because your life depends on just one person’s opinion,” said Mendoza.

Felipe says he works, hasn’t had any trouble with the law since living in the country and has a valid driver’s license.

But with all the work he’s done to live like a U.S. citizen, Tuesday, he could be forced to leave.

“Even though I’m faced with a lot of difficulties in my life, I still haven’t given up. I think that’s one of the main things that’s important,” he said.

Mendoza says there are three options for him: walk out of the office a free person, deportation, or being detained until a decision is made later.