Judge orders Wilson man accused of killing infant son held without bond

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
(CBS North Carolina)
(CBS North Carolina)

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson County man, accused of killing his infant son, is still in jail following his first court appearance.

Brian Buchanan only spoke once in court Monday.

“Do you think that I can have bond?” he asked the judge.

The judge denied the request for now, saying he will wait to consider bond until Buchanan gets a court-appointed attorney to represent him.

Rylan Buchanan in a photo from Joyner’s Funeral Home.
Rylan Buchanan in a photo from Joyner’s Funeral Home.

The 30-year-old is charged with first degree murder and child abuse causing serious physical injuries.

Authorities said Wilson County EMS and police responded to Kimberly Drive following calls of an unresponsive infant on Feb. 6.

Four-month-old Rylan was taken to the hospital and died two days later.

Monday, family and friends buried Rylan at a local cemetery.

RELATED: Family mourns after Wilson dad charged with murder of infant son

The same day, some of Buchanan’s family members were in court, too. They did not want to speak with CBS North Carolina at the time.

Buchanan will be back in court later this month to see if there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s