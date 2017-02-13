Man dies after falling 120 feet off NC waterfall

SALUDA, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after falling 120 feet from the edge of Big Bradley Falls in Polk County.

According to the Polk County EMS director, the man was with two other people at the time of the accident.

Rescue crews were called to the scene just before 5 p.m.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Fifty to 60 people from various Polk and Henderson County agencies were on the scene to assist with recovering the man’s body, which was difficult due to the darkness and treacherous terrain.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED STORIES:

NC woman dies after jumping from waterfall

TV anchor dies in fall from NC waterfall

Victim identified after deadly fall from NC waterfall

Family and friends mourn NC man who died in fall from waterfall