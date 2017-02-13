Man rescued from sinking boat 140 miles off NC coast

WAVY image of the rescue scene from the U.S. Coast Guard
WAVY image of the rescue scene from the U.S. Coast Guard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a 52-year-old man Saturday evening from a sinking boat 140 miles from Wilmington.

The Coast Guard was alerted just after 6:30 p.m. that a man had used his SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger to notify the International Emergency Response Center that his 32-foot Pearson sailboat “Great Peace” was taking on water and sinking.

Hercules and Jayhawk crews from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City assisted in the rescue. Crews were able to hoist the man from the sailboat.

“The more prepared boaters are, the easier our job becomes when they need our assistance,” said Coast Guard Lt. Daniel Reilly, pilot of the Jayhawk helicopter crew. “Because this individual was well-prepared and utilized his satellite GPS messenger right away, we were able to get to him in time.”

