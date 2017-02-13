Meth lab found in Goldsboro, 2 men arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a meth lab investigation in Goldsboro, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Bradley Russell Stade, 44, of 1904 Margaret Drive in Goldsboro, and David Lee Lupton, 40, of 456 Cape Lookout Drive in Harkers Island, were arrested as part of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina SBI investigation into the manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine in Goldsboro and Wayne County.

During the course of the investigation, warrants were obtained to search Stade’s home. During the search, authorities found “items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine, methamphetamine, precursor chemicals and numerous items of drug paraphernalia,” sheriff’s office officials said.

Several pieces of stolen property were also found during the search.

Stade was charged with one count of manufacture methamphetamine, six counts of possess/distribute methamphetamine precursor, one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining dwelling.

Lupton was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stade and Lupton are both being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.