GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A dog is alive all thanks to firefighters.

Greensboro firefighters came to the rescue of the dog found during a house fire on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at a house located on Camel Street.

The Greensboro Fire Department Tweeted out a picture of firefighters giving the dog oxygen after it was rescued.

You can also see some of the smiles on their faces after the rescue.

Now that’s one lucky dog.