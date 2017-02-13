NC inmate dies from apparent suicide after being found in prison shower, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate at the North Carolina Central Prison in Raleigh died Sunday after he was found unresponsive in a shower, officials said.

Michael Shayne Rollins, 36, who was awaiting trial, was taken to WakeMed after a nurse found him in the shower, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials said that Rollins, who was arrested about two weeks ago, died from an apparent suicide.

Wilmington police said Rollins was involved in four armed robberies in January, including two at the same bank, according to WECT.

Rollins was facing four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told WECT that Rollins was taken to Central Prison on Feb. 4 for medical reasons.

Rollins was arrested soon after a bank robbery on Jan. 30, according to WECT.

The NewBridge Bank at 704 S. College Road in Wilmington was held up at gunpoint around 1:53 p.m.  that day.

A bank worker chased the suspect and witnesses told police they saw a vehicle leaving the area, WECT reported.

Police found the vehicle a short time later and Rollins was taken into custody after an investigation, the TV station reported.

Police said Rollins was involved in an armed robbery of the same bank on Jan. 9.

Rollins was also a suspect in a Little Caesars armed robbery on Jan 29 and a market on Jan. 24.

The State Capitol Police Department is investigating Rollins’ death, with assistance from the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

