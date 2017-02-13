NC students increasingly turn to virtual schools, but issues remain

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tens of thousands of students in North Carolina are getting out of the classroom and turning to online classes. North Carolina Virtual Public Schools, also known as NCVPS, is the second largest online school system in the country and enrollment is rapidly growing every year.

North Carolina was one of the first states to have a statewide virtual school. Advocates say online classes give students the opportunity to take courses that are not offered at their school.

“I believe it’s really important for students to have options and have choices, including online education,” said Dr. June Atkinson, former North Carolina State Superintendent. “The reality is that students would not have the opportunity if we didn’t have NCVPS.”

Atkinson says the majority of online classes are taken by high school students who want to take a specific Advanced Placement (AP) class that isn’t offered at their school. Students can take the class online in order to prepare for the AP test so they can potentially receive college credit. Each AP course offered by NCVPS has to be approved by the College Board.

Heather and John Scanlon’s 16-year-old daughter was one of the approximately 36,000 students who enrolled in NCVPS last year. The Wake County couple enrolled their daughter in an Advanced Placement United States History class through NCVPS, but they say she soon found issues with the course.

“She found that all of the content of the course had been plagiarized from other websites,” said Heather Scanlon.

The Scanlons say they found dozens of instances where content, test questions and other assessments were copied from other sources.

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction declined to respond on the Scanlon’s claims, saying they were unable to comment because of a pending public records lawsuit the Scanlons have filed.

However, Atkinson, who helped oversee NCVPS in her role as State Superintendent, claims the plagiarism was an inadvertent error by the course developer by failing to cite their sources.

“Teachers in education have a little more leeway when it comes to copyright,” said Atkinson. “But when that was brought to the attention to the virtual public schools, a change was made.”

The Scanlons say after looking more into NCVPS, they claim they also found low pass rates for NCVPS students on AP exams.

CBS North Carolina dug into the numbers and found that in 2014, when the Scanlons say they first started looking in the scores, the student pass rate on the AP exam met or exceeded the state rate in only 6 of the 19 AP courses offered by NCVPS

Two years later, the numbers show a slight improvement as the student pass rate on the AP exam met or exceeded the state rate in 8 of the 16 AP courses offered by NCVPS.

In 2016, the AP U.S. History class the Scanlon’s daughter took through NCVPS had a 34% pass rate, compared to the 48% state pass rate.

“Our issue with this class is over. Our daughter has finished the class, she’s passed the class but we don’t think the issue stops there,” said Scanlon, who is calling on an independent investigation into NCVPS. “As taxpayers funding the virtual school system, we want our educators to be held accountable.”

Atkinson says the AP U.S. History course is relatively new; the course had to be redeveloped because the College Board changed their standards.

“A course goes through growing pains and feedback from students, teachers and parents are all beneficial,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson says she believes the Scanlon’s experience is rare and she says, during her tenure, she received mainly positive feedback from parents. Regardless, she says, NCVPS is always looking for ways to improve the process.

“NCVPS has been happy when someone brings something to the attention of a staff member to make changes,” said Atkinson.

While state educators work on ways to improve online learning, education experts don’t expect it to ever take the place of a classroom.

“I don’t think we’re ever going to do away with face to face education,” said Dr. Harris Cooper, professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University. “Online classes can be a double edged sword. They improve access but can potentially change the relationship between teachers and students and create new problems.”

Cooper recommends students only take online classes if their school does not offer the course they want to take.

“Technology advances have clearly driven interest and the utility of online courses,” said Cooper. “The potential disadvantages of online classes involve what you gain from live face to face interaction.”

Atkinson agrees that students learn best in a classroom but as technology continues to advance and the demand for AP classes grows, she expects online education enrollment to continue to rise.

“It’s a choice and it allows students in North Carolina to take courses that they would not have the opportunity to do otherwise,” said Atkinson.